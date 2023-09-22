Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 62 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 103,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,485,000 after purchasing an additional 29,273 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 188,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,497,000 after buying an additional 21,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $550.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $520.21 and a 200-day moving average of $443.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.51, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $299.96 and a 12 month high of $601.84.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total transaction of $5,473,221.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,237,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,116,735,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 869,131 shares of company stock worth $21,031,039,049. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.