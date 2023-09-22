LVW Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 178,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $284.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.96. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

