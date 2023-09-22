Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $567,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,675 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $46,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.04. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $81.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.19). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.854 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.73.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

