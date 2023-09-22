Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Invests $660,000 in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter worth about $971,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 35,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 15,995 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 473,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WLKP opened at $21.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.09. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $758.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $264.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.47 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.86%.

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,498 shares of company stock worth $373,427.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

