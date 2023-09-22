Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,402 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,673,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,043,552,000 after purchasing an additional 178,460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,907,914,000 after buying an additional 98,909 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 50.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,006 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stryker by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,695,169,000 after purchasing an additional 117,786 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $284.31 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.80 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The company has a market capitalization of $107.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.59.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

