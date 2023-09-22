AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 258,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,015,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604,620 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,028,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,562,000 after buying an additional 411,048 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,593,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,012 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,786,000. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 8,160,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,127,000 after buying an additional 1,556,062 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SPDW opened at $31.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.34. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $33.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

