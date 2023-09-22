AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.27% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $14,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS opened at $52.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.46 and its 200-day moving average is $53.48. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $58.05.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.