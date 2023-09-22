Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total transaction of $153,663.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $66,406,010.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,305. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Markel Group stock opened at $1,522.00 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,473.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,376.64.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKL. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,616.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Markel Group

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.