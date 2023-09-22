iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $105.61 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

