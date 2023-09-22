Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,058 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in PayPal by 168.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $59.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.29 and a 1 year high of $95.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

