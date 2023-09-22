AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average is $42.64.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

