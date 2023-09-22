AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 14,785 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,785 shares during the period. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.37% of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF worth $16,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAGG. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 104,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30,493 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust increased its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IAGG opened at $48.87 on Friday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02.

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

