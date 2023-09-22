Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Boosted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $188.59 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

