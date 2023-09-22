SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.4% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $16,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,220,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,001,000 after buying an additional 305,788 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 712,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 518,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,134,000 after purchasing an additional 35,624 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 483,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,404,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $14,111,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTM opened at $52.93 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $56.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.56.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

