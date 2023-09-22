Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,490 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $801,166,000 after buying an additional 6,027,057 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 211.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,172,703 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $375,901,000 after buying an additional 4,189,677 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,917,510 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $604,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,331,522 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $133,340,000 after buying an additional 1,533,824 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $69.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $72.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

