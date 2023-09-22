AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,184 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.33% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $11,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,151,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,443,000 after purchasing an additional 455,142 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,623.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,266,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 3,076,595 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,092,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,965,000 after acquiring an additional 330,830 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,777,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,917,000 after acquiring an additional 418,130 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after acquiring an additional 62,837 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

