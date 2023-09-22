Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Purchases 554 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $122.08 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $170.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.11. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.