Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Buys 1,574 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA owned about 0.10% of Regency Centers worth $10,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 308.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 72,147 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 52,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.70.

Regency Centers Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of REG stock opened at $61.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.18. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $68.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.16.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $314.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.32 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 121.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $8,313,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at $22,839,467.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $59,751.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,746.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $8,313,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at $22,839,467.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

