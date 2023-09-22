Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 1,341 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 9,401.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $80.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

