Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,958,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,030 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,541,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,647,156,000 after purchasing an additional 493,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,102,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,102,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $3,495,658. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

ROP stock opened at $495.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $492.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.42. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $508.90. The company has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.