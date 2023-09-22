Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Bought by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA owned 0.11% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXSM shares. Piper Sandler raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.25.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $828,293.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,043.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

AXSM opened at $74.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average of $72.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.87 and a 52-week high of $91.29.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.24. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.39% and a negative net margin of 101.07%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

