The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,787,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $193.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.42.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $147.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $146.01 and a one year high of $283.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

