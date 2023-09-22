Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 53,739 Shares of Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its position in Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,739 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA owned about 0.56% of Nuvectis Pharma worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nuvectis Pharma

In other Nuvectis Pharma news, major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 8,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $135,920.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,541,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,602,772.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 67,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,053. 38.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nuvectis Pharma Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ NVCT opened at $13.68 on Friday. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Nuvectis Pharma Profile

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

