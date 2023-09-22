Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 533.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 393 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 17.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 42.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HIFS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ HIFS opened at $185.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.82. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52 week low of $173.51 and a 52 week high of $311.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $397.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The savings and loans company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.13%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

