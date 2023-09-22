Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,680 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 544,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,574,000 after purchasing an additional 29,161 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 65,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 61,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLIO Financial Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1957 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

