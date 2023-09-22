Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.23

Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.23 and traded as high as $19.82. Park-Ohio shares last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 30,615 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $428.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.65 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is -58.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park-Ohio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 922,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 466,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 26,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.3% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 200,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.