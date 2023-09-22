Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Holdings Trimmed by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 189,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 103,025 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 21,718 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 18.5% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

Targa Resources stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.46.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $300,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $300,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP G Clark White sold 2,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $218,323.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,524. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

