iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by PACK Private Wealth LLC

PACK Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 9.1% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $250.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

