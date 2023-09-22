Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.00

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.00 and traded as high as $5.17. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 445,676 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $969.84 million during the quarter.

Banco BBVA Argentina Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is 7.85%.

Institutional Trading of Banco BBVA Argentina

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBAR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter worth about $155,000.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

See Also

