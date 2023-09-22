Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $1.08 Million Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Balchem by 27.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,069,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,752,000 after acquiring an additional 439,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,469,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,545,000 after purchasing an additional 261,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,018,000 after purchasing an additional 227,360 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 58.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 345,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,949,000 after purchasing an additional 127,686 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $128.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.39. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 0.69. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.68 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Insider Activity at Balchem

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $231.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $499,966.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,116.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Balchem from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

