MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $133.78

Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $133.78 and traded as high as $139.95. MYR Group shares last traded at $138.21, with a volume of 47,691 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MYRG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MYR Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MYR Group from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MYR Group

MYR Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $888.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP William Fry sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total transaction of $507,675.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at $933,251.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP William Fry sold 3,500 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total transaction of $507,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at $933,251.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,577,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,018,503.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 585.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MYR Group

(Get Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.