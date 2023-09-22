Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.69

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.69 and traded as high as $12.45. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 61,364 shares traded.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
