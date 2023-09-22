Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.69

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.69 and traded as high as $12.45. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 61,364 shares traded.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

