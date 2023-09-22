iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Share Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $62.71

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.71 and traded as high as $63.10. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF shares last traded at $62.14, with a volume of 3,975,383 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.70. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10,093.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,574,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,855 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 97,913.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,069,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,943 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,525,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 456.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,257,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,087,000 after buying an additional 988,955 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

