BCR Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 4,647 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

BCR Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up about 13.0% of BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $16,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $56.39 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $59.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.39.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

