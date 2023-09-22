PACK Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PACK Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 569,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 19.7% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 16,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 57,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 122,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.69.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

