Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.22

Shares of Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as high as C$0.30. Karnalyte Resources shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 35,755 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$15.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 5.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.23.

Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops potash and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan.

