PACK Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

PACK Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Royalty Pharma accounts for about 0.4% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPRX. TheStreet upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In related news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta bought 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.51 per share, with a total value of $3,836,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,706,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta bought 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.51 per share, with a total value of $3,836,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,706,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $1,152,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 827,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,420,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 1.9 %

RPRX opened at $26.75 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average is $32.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 61.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.39.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.05%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

