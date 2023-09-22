Tufton Oceanic Assets (NASDAQ:SHIP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.05

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.05 and traded as high as $5.53. Tufton Oceanic Assets shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 48,559 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Tufton Oceanic Assets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tufton Oceanic Assets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $96.77 million, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Tufton Oceanic Assets (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 million. Tufton Oceanic Assets had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 3.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tufton Oceanic Assets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tufton Oceanic Assets by 290.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 2,103,300 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tufton Oceanic Assets in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tufton Oceanic Assets in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tufton Oceanic Assets by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 58,579 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Tufton Oceanic Assets by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Company Profile

