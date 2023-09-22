PACK Private Wealth LLC Buys 4,070 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

PACK Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 4.2% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $78.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.39.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

