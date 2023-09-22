QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.06

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.06 and traded as high as $8.80. QuickLogic shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 36,437 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QUIK

QuickLogic Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 48.56% and a negative net margin of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QuickLogic news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 7,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $66,576.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 116,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,356.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 7,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $66,576.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 116,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,356.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 12,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $106,706.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,908.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuickLogic

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in QuickLogic by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 407,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic

(Get Free Report)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.