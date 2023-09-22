Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.71

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.71 and traded as high as $30.14. Consolidated Water shares last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 116,713 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWCO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Consolidated Water Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.76.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $44.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.27 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Water Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 4,815 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $123,601.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,370.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Water

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Consolidated Water during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Further Reading

