Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.80

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.80 and traded as high as $37.36. Saul Centers shares last traded at $36.90, with a volume of 46,192 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Saul Centers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Saul Centers Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Saul Centers

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of $870.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 3,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $135,702.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,670.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Saul Centers by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Saul Centers by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 42,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four non-operating land and development properties.

Featured Articles

