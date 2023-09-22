National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.15

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.15 and traded as high as $4.60. National CineMedia shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 384,852 shares traded.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.50) by $8.80. The company had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22,363 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

