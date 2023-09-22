Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.69

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.69 and traded as high as $23.10. Navios Maritime Partners shares last traded at $22.55, with a volume of 57,664 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $671.81 million, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.04.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.44. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $346.94 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 1.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 14.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

