Tesco (LON:TSCO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $261.38

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 261.38 ($3.24) and traded as high as GBX 274.70 ($3.40). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 270.50 ($3.35), with a volume of 13,990,726 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tesco to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 270 ($3.34) to GBX 250 ($3.10) in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

Tesco Stock Performance

Tesco Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of £19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,698.00, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 258.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 261.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

