Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.51

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.51 and traded as high as $12.87. Innoviva shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 683,950 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innoviva in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Innoviva Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $841.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.02.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 80.35%. The business had revenue of $80.99 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Innoviva by 362.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Innoviva by 970.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Innoviva by 70.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva in the first quarter valued at $76,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Further Reading

