Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.89

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.89 and traded as high as $3.06. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 39,231 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GTIM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $35.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Stories

