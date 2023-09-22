Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.32

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$25.32 and traded as high as C$29.06. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at C$28.85, with a volume of 217,867 shares.

CWB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$26.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.35. The firm has a market cap of C$2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

