Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,268 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 86.7% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $211.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.45%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

