Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 370 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,524 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Devon Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.22.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $46.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

